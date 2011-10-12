LONDON Oct 12 A group of European elder
statesmen has urged euro zone governments to resolve the
financial crisis, warning that it risks destroying the global
financial system.
They called for a legally binding agreement to establish a
common treasury, reinforce common supervision and regulation and
deliver a growth strategy.
"The euro is far from perfect, as this crisis has revealed,"
they wrote in a letter to the Financial Times.
"But the answer is to fix its faults rather than allowing it
to undermine and perhaps destroy the global financial system,"
it added.
The 17 signatories included former Finnish President Martti
Ahtisaari, ex-Belgian premiers Jean-Luc Dehaene and Guy
Verhofstadt, former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer,
recent French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner and former
Spanish economy minister and European monetary affairs
commissioner Pedro Solbes, as well as investor George Soros.
Slovakia's parliament blocked the expansion of a bailout
fund to rescue the euro zone on Tuesday but the delay is
expected to be only temporary and a loan to stricken Greece
should also buy further time.
"We call upon the legislatures of the euro zone countries to
recognise that the euro needs a European solution," they added.
"The pursuit of national solutions can only lead to
dissolution."
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Toby Chopra)