LONDON Feb 2 US companies are increasingly
opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by
the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated
investor base.
US-listed performance materials maker Ferro,
broadcast services company NEP and water treatment company
Culligan have all recently syndicated European term loans for
the first time.
Meanwhile, companies including enterprise software and
services provider Infor and industrial and automotive paint
manufacturer Axalta have opted to increase their European
exposure dramatically.
Since 2009 European leveraged loan issuance for US borrowers
has been on the rise, peaking at 14.3bn in 2016, 16% higher
than 12.31bn in 2015 and 55% higher than 9.25bn in 2014,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"There has been a fair amount of enthusiasm from US
borrowers to raise European leveraged loans. Volume has gone up
exponentially and we expect it to rise further in 2017. The
European market has a huge amount of liquidity, setting the tone
for very compelling issuance," said JP Morgan co-head of sponsor
and corporate leveraged finance Stefan Polvaly.
Europe's leveraged loan market has matured, adopting many of
the practices seen in the US leveraged loan and high-yield bond
markets, compelling larger, more sophisticated borrowers to
issue paper amid an erosion of covenants and restrictive
documentation.
Borrowers have also been attracted to tight margins, par
issuance and par-plus trading on secondary.
In a reversal to 2012/2013 when European borrowers tapped
the US market, US borrowers are now accessing the European loan
market, playing the two off of each other to get the best terms.
"The convergence between the US and European loan market in
terms of market practice, execution and documentation means in
general most sophisticated borrowers now have a better chance of
being able to pick and choose the best of each market. It is
possible for the larger borrowers to set out without being
completely clear what the final mix will be and can run both
processes in parallel to create competitive tension in the book
build," said Cinven's Head of Capital Markets Matthew
Sabben-Clare.
Another draw for US companies to the European loan market is
the low interest rate environment that is likely to continue for
some time, unlike the US, where interest rates are expected to
rise this year.
If borrowers issue in dollars, the costs of their debt will
gradually get higher as interest rates rise. As three-month
Libor in the US is 1% and the three-year swap rate for dollars
is 1.7%, Libor is expected to increase, whereas in contrast
three-month Euribor is minus 30bp and the three-year swap rate
for euros is 5bp.
"People will continue to view Europe, relative to the US, as
an attractive funding base in terms of the interest rate
environment. Borrowers want to tap Europe while it is still low
and expected to remain low," Polvaly said.
PRESSING AHEAD
Despite US-based website domain name provider GoDaddy's
recent decision to drop the euro tranche from its loan
backing its acquisition of European peer Host Europe, many US
borrowers are still pressing ahead with euro loan issuance, even
if it is cheaper to raise dollars and swap back to euros.
Although raising euros is more expensive, it provides
borrowers with more flexibility for future refinancings or sales
without having to worry about restrictive swaps and friction
costs associated with breaking a swap.
In addition, issuing dollars and swapping into euros is very
credit intensive, particularly further down the credit spectrum,
using up a lot of credit capacity at banks -- capacity that
borrowers might prefer to use for future underwritings or
revolvers.
"Right now you could argue that based on both markets, it is
cheaper to raise dollars and swap back to euros but even if the
economics of swapping are synthetically cheaper, borrowers need
swap capacity at relationship banks and there is a natural limit
to that," Polvaly said.
A loan syndicate head added: "There is an argument that says
the relative pricing benefit of issuing in dollars and swapping
to euros is minimal versus the tactical flexibility and the
ability to create competitive tension between the markets."
NEW PAPER
Ferro carved out a US$250m-equivalent euro tranche as part
of its US$625m refinancing to match its earnings, having
previously opted to solely raise dollars, while Infor is raising
1bn of loans as part of an extension to its cross-border term
loan, much higher than its existing 330m of loans. Infor
launched its latest deal with the aim of raising 750m but
increased it by 250m, reducing the dollar portion to US$2.143bn
from US$2.5bn.
Banks are preparing to launch a US$5.5bn-equivalent
leveraged loan backing UK software company Micro Focus
International's acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprises'
software business.
A pre-marketing breakfast was held in Europe in December to
introduce European investors to an issuer well known in the US
already, as the company gets set to raise around 1bn.
"Microfocus is so heavily weighted towards dollars that they
would have ignored the European investor base and liquidity a
couple of years ago. Now there is proper volume in Europe, so it
is coming here," a second head of syndicate said.
Europe's leveraged loan market has 24 deals in the market
currently and 13 that were completed in January, but with the
majority of them being a regurgitation of existing deals, euro
tranches from US borrowers are being welcome by European
investors, desperate for new paper.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)