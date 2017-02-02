LONDON Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.

US-listed performance materials maker Ferro, broadcast services company NEP and water treatment company Culligan have all recently syndicated European term loans for the first time.

Meanwhile, companies including enterprise software and services provider Infor and industrial and automotive paint manufacturer Axalta have opted to increase their European exposure dramatically.

Since 2009 European leveraged loan issuance for US borrowers has been on the rise, peaking at 14.3bn in 2016, 16% higher than 12.31bn in 2015 and 55% higher than 9.25bn in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

"There has been a fair amount of enthusiasm from US borrowers to raise European leveraged loans. Volume has gone up exponentially and we expect it to rise further in 2017. The European market has a huge amount of liquidity, setting the tone for very compelling issuance," said JP Morgan co-head of sponsor and corporate leveraged finance Stefan Polvaly.

Europe's leveraged loan market has matured, adopting many of the practices seen in the US leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets, compelling larger, more sophisticated borrowers to issue paper amid an erosion of covenants and restrictive documentation.

Borrowers have also been attracted to tight margins, par issuance and par-plus trading on secondary.

In a reversal to 2012/2013 when European borrowers tapped the US market, US borrowers are now accessing the European loan market, playing the two off of each other to get the best terms.

"The convergence between the US and European loan market in terms of market practice, execution and documentation means in general most sophisticated borrowers now have a better chance of being able to pick and choose the best of each market. It is possible for the larger borrowers to set out without being completely clear what the final mix will be and can run both processes in parallel to create competitive tension in the book build," said Cinven's Head of Capital Markets Matthew Sabben-Clare.

Another draw for US companies to the European loan market is the low interest rate environment that is likely to continue for some time, unlike the US, where interest rates are expected to rise this year.

If borrowers issue in dollars, the costs of their debt will gradually get higher as interest rates rise. As three-month Libor in the US is 1% and the three-year swap rate for dollars is 1.7%, Libor is expected to increase, whereas in contrast three-month Euribor is minus 30bp and the three-year swap rate for euros is 5bp.

"People will continue to view Europe, relative to the US, as an attractive funding base in terms of the interest rate environment. Borrowers want to tap Europe while it is still low and expected to remain low," Polvaly said.

PRESSING AHEAD

Despite US-based website domain name provider GoDaddy's recent decision to drop the euro tranche from its loan backing its acquisition of European peer Host Europe, many US borrowers are still pressing ahead with euro loan issuance, even if it is cheaper to raise dollars and swap back to euros.

Although raising euros is more expensive, it provides borrowers with more flexibility for future refinancings or sales without having to worry about restrictive swaps and friction costs associated with breaking a swap.

In addition, issuing dollars and swapping into euros is very credit intensive, particularly further down the credit spectrum, using up a lot of credit capacity at banks -- capacity that borrowers might prefer to use for future underwritings or revolvers.

"Right now you could argue that based on both markets, it is cheaper to raise dollars and swap back to euros but even if the economics of swapping are synthetically cheaper, borrowers need swap capacity at relationship banks and there is a natural limit to that," Polvaly said.

A loan syndicate head added: "There is an argument that says the relative pricing benefit of issuing in dollars and swapping to euros is minimal versus the tactical flexibility and the ability to create competitive tension between the markets."

NEW PAPER

Ferro carved out a US$250m-equivalent euro tranche as part of its US$625m refinancing to match its earnings, having previously opted to solely raise dollars, while Infor is raising 1bn of loans as part of an extension to its cross-border term loan, much higher than its existing 330m of loans. Infor launched its latest deal with the aim of raising 750m but increased it by 250m, reducing the dollar portion to US$2.143bn from US$2.5bn.

Banks are preparing to launch a US$5.5bn-equivalent leveraged loan backing UK software company Micro Focus International's acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprises' software business.

A pre-marketing breakfast was held in Europe in December to introduce European investors to an issuer well known in the US already, as the company gets set to raise around 1bn.

"Microfocus is so heavily weighted towards dollars that they would have ignored the European investor base and liquidity a couple of years ago. Now there is proper volume in Europe, so it is coming here," a second head of syndicate said.

Europe's leveraged loan market has 24 deals in the market currently and 13 that were completed in January, but with the majority of them being a regurgitation of existing deals, euro tranches from US borrowers are being welcome by European investors, desperate for new paper.

