BERLIN, July 7 Sentiment in the euro zone showed
a surprise improvement in July with investor optimism boosted by
the European Central Bank's growth measures and improved
expectations for the global economy, according to the Sentix
index survey.
The Sentix research group's index tracking morale among
investors in the euro zone hit 10.1 in July versus 8.5 the
previous month, rising after two consecutive monthly falls.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll had been for the
sentiment index to fall again in July to 8.0 but the increase
came in above even the highest forecasts.
A sub-index of expectations for the currency zone's economy
in the next half-year picked up for the first time in four
months though it was still relatively weak. It rose to 18.3 from
17.0 in June, which was the weakest reading since August 2013.
The sub-index on the current economic situation in the euro
zone rose to 2.3 from 0.3 last month.
"After a four-month weakening phase, growth expectations for
the euro zone are now stabilising," Sentix said.
The index was based on a survey of investors conducted
between July 3 and July 5, which Sentix said gave them a month
to digest the potential impact of the ECB's decision to cut
rates to record lows and boost bank lending.
"This stabilisation coincides with the new monetary policy
measures of the European Central Bank. But the real boost for
the euro zone comes from the world economy," Sentix said,
singling out improvements in the United States and Japan.
The Sentix global index hit its highest level since January
at 17.9, an index tracking Germany rose to 29.0 in July from
28.8 in June, the United States reached its highest level since
February 2004 at 29.3 and an index for Japan rose to 9.6.
