by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - IMM positioning data does not provide a complete picture of the market but can prove to be informative when there is the potential for markets to turn.

When such turns happen is more of an art than science but the current rally on EUR/USD, which has seen a pop above 1.4000, has the potential to extend especially if the market continues its embrace of the risk-on theme. At this stage any rally on EUR/USD is more likely to be dominated by short covering.

It's always hard to find causation between the delayed IMM data and timelier price action but the pattern and level of positioning cannot be ignored.

The dominance of the shorts can be easily seen by the mirror image nature of the chart of EUR/USD shorts (not net but gross shorts) against EUR/USD spot.

A look at IMM data since last year shows an interesting tendency and this is for EUR/USD rallies to be largely a short covering affair. The number of short contracts is not at the peak levels of mid-2010 but even here we have seen short covering rallies on EUR/USD from short contracts at around current levels.

With longs at very low levels and not a hindrance to EUR/USD upside the potential is that the break of 1.40 and the more general 'risk-on' attitude in the market will see a sharper move to the upside on EUR/USD. On the risk-on theme witness the break of range that has occurred on the S&P500 as well as copper.

We have already had a rally from the low below 1.3150 but the fact that positioning has remained high and negative suggests that the rally has the potential to continue. Early this week we had suggested being long a 1-month 1.40 EUR call/USD put with knock-out at 1.35 and selling a vanilla 1-month 1.43 EUR call/USD put which had a net cost of 0.33% and is now worth 0.80%.

For a graph of IMM EUR shorts versus EUR/USD spot, please click on:

r.reuters.com/kyx54s

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)