LONDON May 20 The European leveraged loan
market has suffered from diminishing deal flow as financings opt
to go to the US or high-yield bond markets, calling into
question the significance and relevance of European syndicate
desks and their ability to withstand the loss of business.
Animal identification company Allflex, German
insulation firm Armacell and German industrial
ceramics firm CeramTec are among a growing group of European
borrowers seeking to finance buyouts via the US leveraged loan
market, lured by greater liquidity, covenant-lite structures and
leverage that cannot be matched in Europe.
The $810 million debt financing backing BC Partners'
acquisition of Allflex will not have a euro carve-out
- something that had been considered on the $540 million
first-lien loan but was decided against after the terms of the
US deal out-competed a euro financing, even taking into account
swap costs.
Deals financing via the US is a further blow to the European
leveraged loan market, which has already seen a diminishing
borrower base, as companies including Italian gaming company
Sisal, UK fashion retailer New Look and German forklift company
Kion have opted to refinance loans with high-yield bonds.
"The market is hot and the pie for loans has been reduced in
Europe because of less M&A, compounded by the high-yield and US
markets, which are attracting previous European leveraged loan
borrowers," a leveraged finance banker said.
The European high-yield market has been on fire in 2013 and
issuance of $80.15 billion to April 2013 is double the $40.04
billion European leveraged loan issuance during the same period,
Thomson Reuters data show.
"There is a continued trend of borrowers looking at dollar
loans and European high-yield as an alternative to European
loans, given the better execution and price. This means thinner
pickings and leaner times for European investment bankers and
syndicate desks," an investor said.
REPERCUSSIONS
If these trends continue, European syndicate desks will feel
the repercussions of dwindling workflow, such as streamlined
operations and reduced headcount.
"A lot of deal teams are very nervous and they have to
question how they can justify having enormous headcount. Having
massive teams on the current deal flow isn't sustainable," a
syndicate head said.
European banks with a global presence are best placed to
deal with the growing disintermediation of Europe and should
feel the least impact.
Credit Suisse, Barclays and Deutsche Bank sit among the top
10 US leveraged bookrunners for the first quarter of 2013, while
UBS is 11th with 3.1 percent market share, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
These banks are less likely to see an effect on overall deal
volume, but if the majority of deals flow from the US, they
could decrease the size of their European operations to resemble
satellite offices, bankers said.
European banks active in the US but with a smaller presence
will feel a greater impact from the loss of European work. These
banks include RBS and BNP Paribas, which each had 1.2 percent
market share during the first quarter, according to the Thomson
Reuters bookrunner league table. Mizuho and HSBC had 0.5 percent
market share, while Credit Agricole and Natixis had 0.4 percent
each and Rabobank 0.3 percent.
Some banks, including HSBC, are trying to increase their
presence in the US, stepping up headcount and resources, but it
is not an easy task in an established market.
"Trying to break into the US market is hard, especially
trying to get left lead, as that is dominated by around five
banks already," a second leveraged finance banker said.
FEELING THE STRAIN
Banks expected to feel the most strain if large European
deals opt to finance in the US are those that form part of the
top 30 EMEA leveraged bookrunner league table but fall outside
the top 30 US leveraged bookrunners. These include ING, Nordea,
UniCredit, Societe Generale, Commerzbank, Nomura, Lloyds,
Santander, ABN AMRO, LBBW and DZ Bank.
"If banks don't have a US franchise they cannot justify
having such big teams and will have to streamline. It is a worry
which is at the forefront of discussions in a lot of European
banks right now," the second banker said.
Not every deal can go to the US or access the high-yield
bond market and there is still a role to be played for European
banks on the smaller to mid-market, less headline-grabbing deals
for new financings, refinancings and amend and extends. The
European leveraged loan market could return to being more akin
to a domestic market.
"The big deals will go to truly international teams, so the
smaller European banks will have to exist on a diet of smaller
European deals which could get clubbed, so there is no need for
as many syndicators," the syndicate head said.
As more deals finance in the US, Europe will be left with
smaller transactions: "The market will cut itself off at a
certain size and type," the investor said. "Europe will once
again become a domestic market of mid-market transactions. All
these banks won't need the well-manned desk of highly paid
people."
Sponsors seem pleased with the availability of different
pools of liquidity, hoping access to them will become more
certain, in turn leading to a more rational and less volatile
market, which is no longer either open or shut.
Sponsors say that this certainty of funds would lead to more
primary deals and bolster M&A. However, whether they opt to fund
these deals in the European leveraged loan market remains to be
seen.
"European banks will be forced to realise that the
traditional relationship-based lending approach does not work
anymore and Europe is an uncompetitive product as long as access
to the US or high-yield market is available. This is a wake-up
call to more traditional lenders that if they want to keep
things the way they have always been, they will go out of
business," a sponsor said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)