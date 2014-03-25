MILAN, March 25 The euro is at present too
strong against the dollar and the currency bloc should rethink
the role of the European Central Bank, the European Commission
vice-president for industry said on Tuesday.
"At 1.4 dollars, the euro hurts the economies of Spain,
Italy, France and, in the long run, Germany," Antonio Tajani
said at a conference in Milan.
"Ahead of the European elections we must start a debate on
this. We can't have an industry policy without rethinking our
currency," he said.
The EU Commissioner for industry said the ECB's mandate
should be broadened to include low unemployment besides price
stability, like for the U.S. central bank, adding he was aware
of German worries about inflation.
"But it's not as if the Weimar (Republic) is always around
the corner," he said referring to Germany's experience of
hyper-inflation in the inter-war period.
On Tuesday the euro traded just above 1.38 dollars.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Valentina Za)