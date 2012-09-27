* Contingency planning back on the radar
* Companies hoard cash, delay investments
* Greek company exec says committee mulls doomsday scenarios
* JPMorgan exec says contingency planning picking up again
By Lionel Laurent
MONACO, Sept 27 Every 15 days, top executives at
Greek food company Vivartia gather to gauge how well-prepared
they are in the event that Greece succumbs to its debts and
crashes out of the euro zone.
The executive team, conceived around a year ago at a time of
mounting public anger over painful austerity measures enforced
by Greece's international lenders, examines doomsday scenarios
such as a return to a nationwide barter economy, an Internet
blackout, a bank run and a freeze on supplies.
They are the kind of events that would send shockwaves
throughout the world and Vivartia's executives are not alone in
trying to prepare for the worst.
Such contingency planning may sound extreme in the light of
recent European Central Bank pledges to roll out extra monetary
firepower to help keep the euro intact, but company treasurers
and cash managers are showing little sign of relaxing when it
comes to the euro's future.
"There is always more you can do," said Vivartia Treasurer
Marianna Polykrati, on the sidelines of a conference in Monaco.
Her company, a unit of dairy to telecoms conglomerate Marfin
Investment, has thought of everything from fire-proof
vaults for company documents to stocking fresh oranges in case
supplies of frozen orange juice dry up.
Polykrati said it was still far from certain that Greece
would manage to stay in the euro zone.
Asked about the probability of a "Grexit", Polykrati said:
"Fifty-fifty."
Such nervousness appears to be widely shared in the
corporate world.
The past two days' protests in Spain and Greece have put the
euro area's viability back on the agenda, some bankers say,
after a relatively calm summer helped in part by ECB President
Mario Draghi's promise to keep the currency bloc intact whatever
the cost.
HIGHLY SUSCEPTIBLE
"In the last 48 hours, dialogue on contingency planning has
been picking up again," said John Gibbons, JPMorgan
Treasury Services' regional executive for EMEA, also speaking at
the Eurofinance conference, for corporate treasurers. "It's
highly susceptible to what's going on in the news."
Data on Thursday showed the outlook for Europe's economy
darkening again, with euro zone business confidence falling to a
three-year low and a range of economic indicators across the
continent pointing towards recession.
Corporate treasurers, whose job is to keep company purses
intact and at the same time flexible enough to fund operations,
are by nature conservative and it is perhaps not surprising that
they would hold back from the kind of optimism seen recently on
the stock market.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of blue chip stocks has lately
risen to its highest in more than a year on the back of hopes
for a euro zone fix.
But trends suggest broader fears about the macroeconomic
outlook and the eurozone economy are pushing companies to do
more than just plan for extreme scenarios.
Firms are hoarding cash and putting off investment
decisions, concerned more with protecting their balance sheets
and the viability of their suppliers as the global economy
slows.
Hopes for a central bank-driven resurgence in corporate
investment have yet to be realised.
"If you talk to most boards they are very nervous about
macro (economic) growth perspectives," said Alison Rose, head of
wholesale banking operations in Europe, Middle East & Africa at
Royal Bank of Scotland. "There is a lot of nervousness
about the euro."
Vivartia's worst fears may never become reality, but
Polykrati says the company is already acting on them. It has
sold assets to raise cash and is laying ground for new
investments in non-euro economies like the United Arab Emirates
and the United States.
"We are trying to keep the business here stable for two
years," she said. "Greek banks ... have closed the tap right
now."