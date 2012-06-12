KIEV, June 12 Ukraine, co-hosts of the Euro 2012
soccer championship, shrugged off a match boycott by a number of
European politicians on Tuesday and said it expected even more
foreign fans than before.
The European Union sharply criticised the jailing of former
prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a key opponent of President
Viktor Yanukovich, on abuse-of-office charges last October and
has shelved an association agreement with Kiev over the issue.
An allegation by Tymoshenko that prison guards had beaten
her in April - denied by the authorities - prompted further
outrage in the West and many European leaders have said they
would not attend the championship games in Ukraine.
But Borys Kolesnikov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister in
charge of the tournament, said the absence of senior politicians
was not deterring foreign fans from visiting.
"I have attended many world cups and European championships
and I've never seen high-ranking politicians at group games," he
said.
"Attending a national team game is an opportunity but not an
obligation for any politician."
Kolesnikov said the government now expected up to 1.2
million foreign fans to visit Ukraine, up from the earlier
estimates of 800,000 to 1 million.
"The situation (with fans arriving) will only improve," he
said. "All the hotels in Ukraine are 99.9 percent full."
Germany, France and Britain have led the boycott over the
treatment of Tymoshenko, who is now being treated for chronic
back problems in a clinic in the city of Kharkiv, one of the
Euro venues.
A court looking into her appeal against the verdict and the
seven-year sentence will restart hearings on June 26.
Ukrainian officials have said the pressure over Tymoshenko
will have no impact on how the authorities treat her case.
Tymoshenko herself on Tuesday congratulated the national
team on beating Sweden in their first Group A match a day
earlier.
"...Such victories are what we have been missing for a long
time," she said. "I am proud of our footballers."
