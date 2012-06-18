KIEV, June 18 No summer storms are foreseen for
Ukraine's Euro 2012 match against England on Tuesday and
temperatures will not be too high during the game, a Ukrainian
weather expert said on Monday.
Ukraine, co-hosts of Euro 2012 with Poland, face England in
the eastern city of Donetsk (1845 GMT) in a match they have to
win to qualify for the quarter-finals.
The last match played in Donetsk between Ukraine and France
on Friday was halted for 55 minutes due to a thunderstorm and a
huge downpour which drowned the pitch at the Donbass Arena.
France won 2-0 after the Group D match resumed.
"The situation in Donetsk is good, unlike the last match.
Temperatures will not be too high - about 25-27 C (77-80
Fahrenheit) and then falling," said Mykola Kulbida, head of the
Ukrainian meteorological centre.
For Sweden's game with France (1845 GMT) in the capital Kiev
the same night, Kulbida foresaw a little rain and thunder but
said this would be over before the match starts.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth;
Editing by Ken Ferris)