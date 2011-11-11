* Van Rompuy rejects smaller euro zone, urges economic union
* Says Italy needs reforms, not elections
* Says crucial Italy implements reforms
By Gavin Jones
FLORENCE, Italy, Nov 11 European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday the euro zone faces a
battle for its existence and he would do his utmost to keep the
currency bloc together.
In a speech delivered in a church near Florence, the
representative of European Union heads of government said the
euro zone was only as strong as its weakest members and rejected
the idea of a "pruned down" currency bloc.
A small group of protesters calling for more democracy in
Europe shouted slogans inside the church as he gave his speech.
Van Rompuy also intervened directly in Italy's political
crisis, calling for the formation of a new government rather
than elections when Silvio Berlusconi steps down in a few days
as he has promised.
"We are in the middle of a crisis which affects the material
and symbolic heart of the European Union -- the euro. An
existential crisis, and we mean to overcome it," Van Rompuy
said.
The euro zone's debt crisis has escalated over the last
month, with Italian bond yields rising to dangerous levels as
the euro zone's third-largest economy failed to convince markets
it could pass reforms and bring down its huge debt.
Van Rompuy called on Italy's parliament to approve a package
of reforms currently before parliament and said that, when
implemented, these would help the country to "regain"
credibility.
He called the so-called "stability law" containing the
measures "a major step in the right direction, but warned that
"implementation is absolutely crucial".
Diverging from the text of his speech, he added that "the
country needs reforms, not elections".
Rejecting talk of some weaker economies leaving the euro
zone, Van Rompuy said if this happened it would put into danger
the working of the internal market in the broader European
Union.
"We will not prune the euro zone to a more selective club,"
he said. "I personally will do my utmost to keep the (euro zone)
17 and (EU) 27 together."
Instead, it is necessary to deepen economic union.
"We cannot have a common currency, a common monetary policy,
and leave everything else to the states involved, and yet this
is what we have experienced," Van Rompuy said.
He added that he would propose that in future euro zone
leaders should hold meetings of their own immediately after EU
summits.
