ROME Nov 11 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday the euro zone faces a battle for its existence and he would do his utmost to keep the currency bloc together.

In a speech delivered in Florence, Van Rompuy said the euro zone was only as strong as its weakest member and it was necessary to remove economic divergences.

"We are in the middle of a crisis which affects the material and symbolic heart of the European Union-the euro. An existential crisis, and we mean to overcome it," he said.

He called on Italy's parliament to approve a package of reforms currently before parliament and said that, when implemented, these would help the country to "regain" credibility.

"Implementation is absolutely crucial," he said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)