ROME Nov 11 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday the euro zone faces a battle
for its existence and he would do his utmost to keep the
currency bloc together.
In a speech delivered in Florence, Van Rompuy said the euro
zone was only as strong as its weakest member and it was
necessary to remove economic divergences.
"We are in the middle of a crisis which affects the material
and symbolic heart of the European Union-the euro. An
existential crisis, and we mean to overcome it," he said.
He called on Italy's parliament to approve a package of
reforms currently before parliament and said that, when
implemented, these would help the country to "regain"
credibility.
"Implementation is absolutely crucial," he said.
