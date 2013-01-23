BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Jan 23 Currency fluctuations between the Japanese yen and the euro are within range, a spokesman for Germany's finance ministry said on Wednesday, amid concerns about action taken by the Bank of Japan to boost its weak recovery.
"If you talking about competitive devaluation, if you look at yen-euro rate developments in the last few years, the fluctuations are within bounds, you cannot talk about this kind of thing," said finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.
"We certainly believe the approach in Europe and Germany's tradition with its separation of the Bundesbank (central bank) and the government ... has been a very good course. We have had good experiences with this and achieved the right stability. These discussions are rather something for the G20 or G7," he said.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.