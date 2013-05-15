By Marc Jones
LONDON May 15 The grab on bank deposits that
accompanied Cyprus's bailout could be repeated elsewhere in the
euro zone, and the bloc's banking union may not be strong enough
when it is introduced, Standard and Poor's said on Wednesday.
"We believe that the events in Cyprus highlight the
increased reluctance of financially stronger euro zone countries
to make their taxpayers' funds available to recapitalise banks
outside their home jurisdictions," the ratings agency said in a
report.
"For this reason, although the key features of the Cypriot
banking system are not shared by other euro zone countries, we
consider that the bail-in may indeed create a precedent."
The ratings firm also raised concerns that the euro zone's
plans for a banking union - designed to break the link between
costly bank bailouts and unmanageable sovereign debt levels -
may fall short of requirements.
The union is due to come into force by the middle of next
year but there has been substantial backsliding on the original
blueprint, with Germany in particular resistant to committing
money from its taxpayers to supporting banks outside its
borders.
S&P credit analyst Richard Barnes said the increasingly
"minimalist" looking plans would "do little to make the euro
zone a more cohesive monetary union or address banks' direct and
indirect dependence on the creditworthiness of their national
governments."
"This to us raises doubts over the strength of the banking
union that will ultimately be introduced."