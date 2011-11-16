FRANKFURT Nov 16 The European Commission hopes to present plans for a new toolbox of measures to deal with banking sector crises in the coming weeks, the European commissioner in charge of regulation said on Wednesday.

"On the question of (bank) resolution and crisis management, what we want is a toolkit of crisis management. We are on the home stretch. I hope to publish these proposals in the coming weeks," Michel Barnier told reporters on the sidelines of euro finance week.

"The idea is to ensure that authorities have the power to intervene as early as possible and (a problem) does not develop into a catastrophe," he added.

Europe is continuing to rush together a patchwork of crisis measures. On Tuesday Barnier said the Commission had watered down separate plans that would have enabled it to censor rating agencies. (for story click ) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Ed Taylor; Writing by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)