LONDON Jan 30 Borrowing costs in the euro area
rose sharply on Monday after a strong inflation print from the
German state of Saxony boosted expectations of pick up in
inflation in Europe's biggest economy.
Consumer prices in Saxony rose by 2.3 percent year-on-year
in January. Data from up to 16 German states is used to
calculate preliminary inflation figures. Country-wide data, due
at 1300 GMT, is expected to show German consumer prices hit the
ECB's 2 percent target in January.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 2 basis points to 0.49
percent after the data, heading towards last
week's one-year high.
Many other euro zone bond yields rose to multi-month highs,
with Italy's 10-year bond yield hitting a 17-month high at 2.29
percent. Portuguese and Austrian 10-year bond
yields rose to their highest level in around a year
, while Irish bond yields rose to
1.23 percent, the highest since Dec. 2015.
