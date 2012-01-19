* Spain sells 6.6 bln eur in bonds vs 4.5 bln expected
* Raises 3 bln eur in 1st 10-year sale this year
* France sells 9.5 bln eur of mid-term bonds
* Signs of pick-up in demand for peripheral debt
By John Stonestreet
MADRID, Jan 19 Spain passed its biggest
test of market sentiment so far this year on Thursday, selling
more longer-term debt than hoped as the government pressed ahead
with efforts to reform an ailing economy aided by a European
Central Bank backstop.
The sale, which included benchmark 10-year paper and
followed a strong auction of shorter bonds last week, meant
Madrid had already covered 19 percent of its funding needs for
2012 and raised hopes of a revival in demand for debt from other
parts of the euro zone's struggling periphery.
It also signalled markets have largely shrugged off last
week's salvo of euro zone rating downgrades from Standard &
Poor's, an impression reinforced by a strong bond sale in Paris.
France raised almost 9.5 billion euros in its first bond
auctions since S&P stripped the country of its AAA rating last
Friday.
Spain's first 10-year bond offering since mid-December
raised more than forecast at 3 billion euros, at a yield of
5.403 percent that broadly met expectations and marked a drop of
more than 150 basis points since the same bond was last sold in
November.
In all, the Treasury sold 6.6 billion euros ($8.46 billion)
of bonds maturing in 2016, 2019, and 2022, far more than the 4.5
billion targeted. Bid to cover rates on the issues ranged from
2.0 to 3.2.
"The fact that there appears to be firm demand across the
curve ... supports the notion the ECB's liquidity operations are
resulting in a general improvement in market sentiment as
regards Spain," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank in
London, said.
"These results are bullish for both Spain and the broader
periphery and stand to further underpin the ongoing 'risk-on'
tone... For now.. the glass half-full brigade have the upper
hand."
AWAY FROM THE SHARP END
Spain has moved away from the sharp end of the euro zone
debt crisis since its 10-year auction yields peaked in November
at just under the 7 percent level that drove Greece and other
sovereigns to seek international aid.
It has been aided by the European Central Bank flooding
banks with cheap three-year loans and buying Spanish and Italian
debt regularly on the market, as well as firm action by the
government that took office last month to address a ballooning
public deficit.
Market attentions have also shifted elsewhere, with concerns
focused more on the rising risk of a chaotic default in Greece
and hopes of crisis-fighting funds from the IMF, while a wall of
debt redemptions for Italy looms.
But a stagnant economy, and the impact of a tough austerity
programme on growth and chronically-high unemployment mean
Madrid remains in the market's sights.
"This puts them well ahead of their funding plan (but) it
leaves the impression that they don't have the most positive
market outlooks because otherwise they wouldn't be so eager to
sell that much paper ...(So) it's not a game-changer," said
Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank n Frankfurt, said.
FRANCE SHRUGS OFF S&P
In Paris, yields fell and demand was firm as France's debt
management agency sold 7.965 billion euros of medium-term bonds,
at the top of a target range of 6.5-8.0 billion euros and on
bids for 18.9 billion.
It also drew more than twice as many bids as the bonds on
offer in a separate auction of inflation-indexed bonds with
maturities up to 2040, which raised 1.5 billion euros.
S&P's downgrade on Friday was largely anticipated by the
market and has had little impact on French yields in the
secondary market and in a short-term bill auction on Monday.
"The French auctions were solid," Peter Chatwell, rate
strategist at Credit Agricole in London, said.
"The way this paper has been taken down, with minimal
concession at the front end, is evidence of very strong
structural demand for front-end paper at the moment."
Both countries' benchmark yields both rose slightly after
the auctions, with French 10-year paper up 3 basis points at
3.15 percent and the Spanish equivalent up 9 bps higher at 5.28
percent as the market digested the heavy supply of new debt.
The 10-year Spanish/German yield spread also widened by 9
basis points to 347 basis points.
Chatwell said he expected that trend to reverse during the
day "as the fact is this is another auction which exceeds the
target amount."
Spain has easily sold shorter-dated debt in recent weeks,
aided by the ECB loans. But while banks were willing to reinvest
those three-year funds over a similar or shorter timescale,
finding buyers for 10-year paper was considered a sterner test.
Spain, which last week had its debt rating downgraded by two
notches by S&P, last sold 10-year bonds in mid-December at a
yield 5.545 percent.
Markets largely shrugged off comments from an official at
ratings peer Fitch, who said a review of six euro zone states
including Spain and Italy this month would probably result in
downgrades of one to two notches in most of those countries.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and Kirsten
Donovan in London; editing by Patrick Graham)