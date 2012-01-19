* Spain sells 6.6 bln eur in bonds vs 4.5 bln expected

* Raises 3 bln eur in 1st 10-year sale this year

* France sells 9.5 bln eur of mid-term bonds

* Signs of pick-up in demand for peripheral debt

By John Stonestreet

MADRID, Jan 19 Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment so far this year on Thursday, selling more longer-term debt than hoped as the government pressed ahead with efforts to reform an ailing economy aided by a European Central Bank backstop.

The sale, which included benchmark 10-year paper and followed a strong auction of shorter bonds last week, meant Madrid had already covered 19 percent of its funding needs for 2012 and raised hopes of a revival in demand for debt from other parts of the euro zone's struggling periphery.

It also signalled markets have largely shrugged off last week's salvo of euro zone rating downgrades from Standard & Poor's, an impression reinforced by a strong bond sale in Paris.

France raised almost 9.5 billion euros in its first bond auctions since S&P stripped the country of its AAA rating last Friday.

Spain's first 10-year bond offering since mid-December raised more than forecast at 3 billion euros, at a yield of 5.403 percent that broadly met expectations and marked a drop of more than 150 basis points since the same bond was last sold in November.

In all, the Treasury sold 6.6 billion euros ($8.46 billion) of bonds maturing in 2016, 2019, and 2022, far more than the 4.5 billion targeted. Bid to cover rates on the issues ranged from 2.0 to 3.2.

"The fact that there appears to be firm demand across the curve ... supports the notion the ECB's liquidity operations are resulting in a general improvement in market sentiment as regards Spain," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank in London, said.

"These results are bullish for both Spain and the broader periphery and stand to further underpin the ongoing 'risk-on' tone... For now.. the glass half-full brigade have the upper hand."

AWAY FROM THE SHARP END

Spain has moved away from the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis since its 10-year auction yields peaked in November at just under the 7 percent level that drove Greece and other sovereigns to seek international aid.

It has been aided by the European Central Bank flooding banks with cheap three-year loans and buying Spanish and Italian debt regularly on the market, as well as firm action by the government that took office last month to address a ballooning public deficit.

Market attentions have also shifted elsewhere, with concerns focused more on the rising risk of a chaotic default in Greece and hopes of crisis-fighting funds from the IMF, while a wall of debt redemptions for Italy looms.

But a stagnant economy, and the impact of a tough austerity programme on growth and chronically-high unemployment mean Madrid remains in the market's sights.

"This puts them well ahead of their funding plan (but) it leaves the impression that they don't have the most positive market outlooks because otherwise they wouldn't be so eager to sell that much paper ...(So) it's not a game-changer," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank n Frankfurt, said.

FRANCE SHRUGS OFF S&P

In Paris, yields fell and demand was firm as France's debt management agency sold 7.965 billion euros of medium-term bonds, at the top of a target range of 6.5-8.0 billion euros and on bids for 18.9 billion.

It also drew more than twice as many bids as the bonds on offer in a separate auction of inflation-indexed bonds with maturities up to 2040, which raised 1.5 billion euros.

S&P's downgrade on Friday was largely anticipated by the market and has had little impact on French yields in the secondary market and in a short-term bill auction on Monday.

"The French auctions were solid," Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London, said.

"The way this paper has been taken down, with minimal concession at the front end, is evidence of very strong structural demand for front-end paper at the moment."

Both countries' benchmark yields both rose slightly after the auctions, with French 10-year paper up 3 basis points at 3.15 percent and the Spanish equivalent up 9 bps higher at 5.28 percent as the market digested the heavy supply of new debt.

The 10-year Spanish/German yield spread also widened by 9 basis points to 347 basis points.

Chatwell said he expected that trend to reverse during the day "as the fact is this is another auction which exceeds the target amount."

Spain has easily sold shorter-dated debt in recent weeks, aided by the ECB loans. But while banks were willing to reinvest those three-year funds over a similar or shorter timescale, finding buyers for 10-year paper was considered a sterner test.

Spain, which last week had its debt rating downgraded by two notches by S&P, last sold 10-year bonds in mid-December at a yield 5.545 percent.

Markets largely shrugged off comments from an official at ratings peer Fitch, who said a review of six euro zone states including Spain and Italy this month would probably result in downgrades of one to two notches in most of those countries. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and Kirsten Donovan in London; editing by Patrick Graham)