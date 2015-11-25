(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Nov 25 German 10-year Bund yields fell
back below 0.50 percent on Wednesday after a report that ECB
officials are considering options to stagger charges on banks
hoarding cash or to buy more debt ahead of the next week's ECB
meeting.
The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut its
deposit rate on Dec. 3 and possibly expand its asset-purchase
programme.
Central bank officials are considering options such as
introducing a two-tier penalty charge on banks that park money
with the ECB to snapping up the bonds of towns and
regions.
German 10-year bond yields fell to a day's low of 0.49
percent, reversing an earlier rise.
"The news is positive for bonds generally because it shows
there's more discussion on a deposit rate cut and how it can be
finessed," said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)