* Fitch says ECB should buy more euro zone debt
* Fitch warns euro collapse would be cataclysmic
* Collapse likely if Italy falls, ECB doesn't boost support
(adds detail, comments on Germany)
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, Jan 11 The European Central
Bank should ramp up its buying of troubled euro zone debt to
support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro,
David Riley, the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch, said on
Wednesday.
Speaking to investors as part of a European roadshow, Riley
said a collapse of the euro would be disastrous for the global
economy, and while it is not Fitch's baseline scenario, it could
happen if Italy did not find a way out of its debt problems.
"The end of the euro would be cataclysmic. The euro is a
reserve currency," Riley said. "What would that do in terms of
financial and political stability?"
"It is hard to believe the euro will survive if Italy does
not make it through," he said, adding that while many saw Italy
as too politically and economically important to be allowed to
fail, "one might also argue that it is too big to rescue."
The warning pushed the euro down towards a 16-month low
versus the dollar.
Riley urged the European Central Bank to abandon its current
reluctance to scaling up its purchases of troubled euro zone
debt such as Italy's and drop its resistance to the bloc's
bailout fund, the EFSF, borrowing directly from it.
"Can the euro be saved without more active engagement from
the ECB? Quite frankly we think no," Riley said, adding that the
bank had plenty of scope to expand its balance sheet without
unleashing a wave of inflation across the euro zone.
"Why not have the ECB come out and say 'We are going to cap
interest rates', say 'We are not going to allow interest rates
to exceed 7 percent' or whatever level they see is the limit?..
Why not turn the EFSF into a bank so it can borrow from the ECB
so it doesn't have to go to the market?"
GREECE THE JOKER IN THE PACK
Fitch has warned that the economic outlook for the euro zone
has darkened further in recent months and has said there is a
high chance it will downgrade Italy, Spain, Belgium, Ireland,
Slovenia and Cyprus by one or two notches by the end of this
month.
But unlike larger rival Standard & Poor's, which has all but
Greece on a downgrade warning and said France risks a two notch
cut, Fitch has said it does not expect to strip
Paris of its triple-A status for this year at least.
Still, Riley cautioned the euro zone's second-biggest
economy was in a precarious position as the crisis rumbled on.
"France is the weakest AAA country in the euro zone," he
said, adding it had the additional burden of being the main
country alongside Germany underpinning the euro zone's bailout
fund.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the event, he also
said that Germany's robust finances meant it would require a
serious escalation of the euro zone's crisis to bring its triple
A rating under threat.
Greece, meanwhile, remained a major threat for the euro
zone.
Last year's move to force investors to take losses on their
Greek bonds had destroyed the pre-crisis assumption that no euro
zone country would default, while the current debate on Greece
potentially leaving the euro was forcing investors to
fundamentally rethink their view of the single currency.
"Arguably Greece leaving the euro could be the beginning of
the end for the euro," Riley said. "Greece is still the joker in
the pack. It still has the potential to plunge the euro zone
into crisis."
But he reiterated that a euro split was not Fitch's current
expectation. "We don't think Greece will leave the euro. The
cost benefit analysis doesn't add up," Riley said.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson/Ruth Pitchford)