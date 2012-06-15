FRANKFURT, June 15 The euro zone needs to lay
out its long term vision but also have measures that are more
immediately effective in tackling the crisis, Portugal's finance
minister Vitor Gaspar said on Friday, adding that he expected
progress to be made soon.
"We are all together fully committed to finding a solution
that actually works," Gaspar said in a question and answer
session at a conference organised by the Frankfurt University.
"That solution will necessarily involve a long-term vision,
but also some policy action that will be effective in the
short-term."
"In the next few weeks, I would expect some progress to be
made, so that we won't reach heaven, but we'll definitely reach
a working solution," Gaspar added.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen)