Nov 16 Eurobank, Greece's third largest lender, has covered three quarters of a 2.039 billion euro share offering it is launching to plug a capital gap, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.

"Already the amount of the capital increase is covered by three quarters, the book building is expected to close tomorrow," CEO Fokion Karavias told a shareholder meeting called to approve the capital raising plan.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)