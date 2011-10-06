BRIEF-Mara Delta Property Holdings declares dividend
* Says declared dividend number 5 of $6.12000 cents per share for 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016
ISTANBUL Oct 6 Major Turkish lender Garanti Bank is interested in the sale of a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Turkey's Tekfen Holding , and is regarded as the leading candidate, Haberturk newspaper said.
The paper did not give a source for the report and said many banks were studying the sale of Eurobank Tekfen.
EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, said in July it was in initial talks to sell a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen. (Writing by Daren Butler)
DUBAI, Feb 8 A strong performance by $1 billion of 10-year Islamic bonds from a Dubai sovereign fund suggests investors are being driven into longer maturities of Middle Eastern debt, and could encourage Saudi Arabia to issue 10-year sukuk later this year.
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 In theory, a European energy market for weather derivatives should thrive in a region with seasonal changes, but bourses Nasdaq and EEX have seen little demand for wind power contracts launched in 2015, industry experts said.