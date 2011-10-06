ISTANBUL Oct 6 Major Turkish lender Garanti Bank is interested in the sale of a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Turkey's Tekfen Holding , and is regarded as the leading candidate, Haberturk newspaper said.

The paper did not give a source for the report and said many banks were studying the sale of Eurobank Tekfen.

EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, said in July it was in initial talks to sell a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen. (Writing by Daren Butler)