ATHENS May 14 Greek lender Eurobank
posted another quarterly loss on Thursday as provisions for
impaired loans and weak interest income weighed on its bottom
line.
Greece's third-largest lender by assets, which is 35.4
percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, said its
loss narrowed to 94 million euros ($107 million) from 524
million euros in the October-to-December period.
Credit loss provisions fell 59.2 percent quarter-on-quarter
to 303 million euros. Non-performing loans rose to 34 percent of
its loan book from 33.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.
US dollar = 0.8776 euro)
