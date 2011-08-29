EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS Aug 29 EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT, Greece's second-largest lender which agreed to merge with peer Alpha (ACBr.AT), on Monday reported a first-half net loss of 588 million euros ($844.3 million), including provisions for a hit from a debt swap.
Eurobank said the impact of its participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds would be 664 million euros.
Excluding these provisions, net first-half earnings reached 76 million euros, up 52.6 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos) ($1 = 0.696 Euros)
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.