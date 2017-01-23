ATHENS Jan 23 Eurobank has hired
HSBC and Mediobanca to help it find a "strategic partner" for
its Romanian subsidiary, a source at the Greek bank said on
Monday.
Major Greek banks are looking to reduce their exposure
abroad and strengthen their capital base under the terms of the
country's latest multi-billion euro financial bailout
Bancpost, with total assets of 2.8 billion euros, has a
network of 147 branches in Romania, which is one of Eurobank's
biggest markets outside Greece.
"Our target is for the whole process to conclude in a year
from now," the source said, without providing further details of
what sort of deal was being considered.
Eurobank, Greece's third largest lender by assets, is also
present in Bulgaria, Serbia and Cyprus.
