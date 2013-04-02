BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
ATHENS, April 2 Shares in Greek lender Eurobank fell to its lowest level in two decades on Tuesday on worries its takeover by National Bank could be stalled following objections by the country's international lenders.
"There are concerns over National Bank's integration of Eurobank and how Eurobank will be recapitalised," said an Athens-based trader who declined to be named. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.