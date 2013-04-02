(Adds NBG shares, analyst quote, background)
ATHENS, April 2 Shares in Greek lenders Eurobank
and National Bank fell on Tuesday on
concerns their integration following their takeover deal this
year may be stalled by objections from the country's
international lenders.
National acquired 84.3 percent of Eurobank via a share swap
last month with a view to integrate it in the group and form the
country's largest bank.
But the European Union, European Central Bank, International
Monetary Fund "troika" is concerned the plan would form a bank
too big relative to the country's gross domestic product (GDP)
and want Eurobank to be run as a stand-alone subsidiary of NBG.
Eurobank shares fell more than 9 percent to their lowest
level in two decades while National Bank shares fell more than 7
percent in afternoon trade. Both underperformed the Athens
bourse's banking index, which fell 5.4 percent.
"There are concerns over National Bank's integration of
Eurobank and how Eurobank will be recapitalised," said an
Athens-based trader who declined to be named.
Together, the two banks need 15.6 billion euros ($20.04
billion) of fresh capital to shore up their solvency ratios to
levels required by the country's central bank after incurring
losses from a sovereign debt writedown and impaired loans.
National (NBG) has said it has not been formally notified to
halt the plan and has begun the integration process. The
rationale behind NBG's takeover was to absorb Eurobank into the
group to generate substantial cost savings.
Greece' top four banks - NBG, Alpha, Eurobank
Piraeus - need 27.5 billion euros to be
recapitalised by the end of May, the central bank has said.
Most of the fresh capital will be provided by a state bank
support fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in
exchange for new shares and contingent convertible bonds.
To stay private, banks must ensure that at least 10 percent
of their share offerings is taken up by private investors,
otherwise they will fall under control of the HFSF.
"If there two banks are recapitalised separately and
Eurobank fails to meet the minimum private sector take-up, then
National Bank's 84 percent stake stands to be severely diluted,"
said an analyst who declined to be named.
($1 = 0.7784 euros)
