BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Commission has approved restructuring aid for Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank, the European Union executive said on Tuesday.
"The plan will enable the bank to become viable in the long term without unduly distorting competition," the Commission said in a statement.
"Greece has committed to a comprehensive set of measures covering both the restructuring of Eurobank's activities and the credit policy of the group," it said.
Eurobank's restructuring plan runs until 2018. It mainly aims at a deeper refocusing on core banking activities in Greece and a return of these operations to strong profitability. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Barbara Lewis)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.