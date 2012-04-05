BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
ATHENS, April 5 Greece's EFG Eurobank said on Thursday it was close to a deal with Kuwait's Burgan Bank to sell its 70 percent stake in its Turkish unit Tekfen.
"EFG Eurobank announced that it is in advanced discussions with Burgan Bank from Kuwait to sell its full participation in Eurobank Tekfen," the Greek lender said in a bourse filing.
It added that it would announce the terms of the transaction once a binding agreement is signed. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago