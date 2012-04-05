ATHENS, April 5 Greece's EFG Eurobank said on Thursday it was close to a deal with Kuwait's Burgan Bank to sell its 70 percent stake in its Turkish unit Tekfen.

"EFG Eurobank announced that it is in advanced discussions with Burgan Bank from Kuwait to sell its full participation in Eurobank Tekfen," the Greek lender said in a bourse filing.

It added that it would announce the terms of the transaction once a binding agreement is signed. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)