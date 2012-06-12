(Fixes typo in paragraph 3)
* Sees soft Q2 performance from European banks
* Sees banks cutting on staffing levels if revenue
challenges persist
* Sees low level of underwriting activity in Q2
June 12 European investment banks will likely
report weak second-quarter results as they suffer from low
balance-sheet yields, high costs and excess leverage, Societe
Generale said, downgrading Credit Suisse Group AG to
"sell" from "hold".
Credit Suisse remains heavily leveraged, said SocGen, adding
that expectations on investment returns and a subsequent
increase in assets under management at the Swiss bank are still
too high.
European banks can expect poor revenue from debt capital
markets and exceptionally low trading volumes in fixed income
and equity markets, SocGen said.
"If revenue trends continue to the end of the quarter, we
expect banks to counteract top-line challenges with the
announcement of material headcount reductions both in investment
banking and wealth management," said analyst Dirk
Hoffmann-Becking.
Hoffmann-Becking, who assumed lead coverage of Credit
Suisse, UBS and Deutsche Bank, said
underwriting activity has seized up and Facebook's
initial public offering has reduced the appetite for further
listings.
The analyst, however, upgraded Germany's Deutsche Bank to
"buy" from "hold," on continued revenue share gains in
investment banking.
Deutsche Bank can achieve substantial cost reductions due to
a still high share of variable compensation and proven ability
to reduce headcount rapidly, he added.
SocGen prefers UK banks HSBC Holdings and Lloyds
Banking Group, Nordic bank Nordea and Central
Eastern European banks such as Sberbank and Erste
.
The brokerage has a neutral view on French banks and
maintains a cautious stance on Spanish banks.
Shares of Credit Suisse were down 1.6 percent at 19.00 Swiss
francs at 0803 GMT on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Tenzin Pema)