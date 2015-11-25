ATHENS Nov 25 Two of Greece's largest banks, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank each announced on Wednesday that their new shares, created in reverse splits, will start trading on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) on Dec. 2.

Eurobank and Piraeus Bank two of four banks that have used share offerings to fill a 14.4 billion-euro ($15.4 billion) capital shortfall revealed by a European Central Bank health check last month, a sum nearly five times their combined stock market value.

The last day of trading on ATHEX for the banks' shares, before the reverse split, will be Nov. 26.

