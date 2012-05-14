(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Pushing ahead with pooled eurozone bonds is the only way to bring the crisis gripping the single currency union to a close, senior bankers have warned, claiming that a failure to amalgamate government debt will result in a heftier bill for keeping the eurozone afloat in the long run.

"I don't see a way out of this crisis other than a eurobond solution. I think if they'd done it a year ago it would have cost them about a third of what it's going to cost them now to stem the crisis," said Tim Gately, European head of credit trading at Citigroup.

"The problem is that action only comes when there is significant systemic risk in the market, so things will have to get worse before we even get to that point."

A pledge to issue short-dated eurobonds could lower eurozone borrowing rates to levels enjoyed by the US government, according to some estimates, and could draw a line under a crisis that looks set to force policymakers to come to the rescue of another peripheral country.

Fears have mounted that Spain - whose 10-year government bond yields have hovered around 6% since mid-April - and its faltering banking sector will soon require bailing out. Mariano Rajoy's government stepped in to rescue ailing lender Bankia last week, and further measures to restore confidence in the banking system were set to be announced on Friday (see "IPO bankers respond to Bankia bailout").

Participants believe eurobond instruments would secure substantial savings for the periphery without punishing Germany with vastly higher rates. Some calculations indicate that pooled debt could lower Spain's 10-year borrowing costs by more than four percentage points, while only raising Germany's costs by 15bp to 20bp.

Eli el Hayek, global head of rates at HSBC, suggested that issuing pooled eurozone short-dated bills would be a relatively straightforward step and would not raise any concerns about the long-term impact, as the debt would be rolled over very quickly.

"Overall, Europe is currently paying more in interest rates than it should be for the situation. We estimate that pooled eurozone debt wouldn't cost much more than Germany is currently paying. Interest rates would probably be only slightly higher than fed funds and a 10-year note could be close to US yields or perhaps even lower," said el Hayek.

The political will to push ahead is less clear, though the German doctrine of austerity has been eroded by a series of elections across Europe favouring pro-growth candidates. French president-elect Francois Hollande openly supports pooled eurobonds.

"The point of no return has passed," said one senior German banker. "Merkel has to be hesitant, but it is clear she has been giving her positions up. We are going to see a continuation of the implicit fiscal transfer from Germany and the Netherlands the periphery."

THE PAIN IN SPAIN

Action may be needed sooner rather than later, as many economists are now using a base scenario seeing Spain and its banking system requiring some sort of bailout.

"There are a lot of concerns about how Spain is going to raise money to bail out their banking system, and the expectation is there is going to have to be a Troika-led recapitalisation of the country. There's a contagion premium that's risen in the market on the back of this that is affecting all the peripherals," said Gately.

Spain's sovereign debt market is already resting on a knife-edge. Non-domestic investors halved their holdings between early 2010 and March 2012 to around 22% of total outstanding debt, according to Barclays. Buoyed by the ECB's three-year LTROs, domestic banks helped to take up the slack, but many analysts believe Spain's private sector has reached saturation point.

Laurent Fransolet, head of rates strategy at Barclays, believes Spain can get by without outside assistance, arguing that domestic investors can soak up the EUR43bn Spain needs to roll over by year-end - though he admits the situation is extremely fragile.

"The big risk is a further liquidation for the remaining 20% held by non-residents - there's no way domestic banks can take that and it would then be difficult for Spain to avoid a bailout. There's no way Spanish banks can continue to buy as they did in January and February - the LTRO money has dried up," said Fransolet. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall)