* Competition watchdog backs deal

* Eurocash had agreed to pay $291 million for Tradis

* Tradis owner Emperia walked away from deal in August

WARSAW, Oct 27 Polish wholesaler Eurocash got a long-delayed green light from anti-monopoly regulator UOKiK to take over Tradis, a distribution arm of Emperia , Eurocash said on Thursday, the latest twist in a row between the two rivals.

Emperia agreed to sell its distribution arm to Eurocash in January for 926 million zlotys ($291 million), but walked away from the deal in August, accusing Eurocash of not paying for the stake in time and demanding 200 million zlotys compensation.

Eurocash, which has taken Emperia to arbitrage court over its August decision, reiterated on Thursday that the deal was still valid and called on Emperia to implement it.

"Eurocash plans to carry out the takeover of Tradis from Emperia in the shortest possible time and then to meet the conditions set by the regulator," Eurocash said in a statement.

UOKiK said the approval depended on the sale of 12 wholesale centres over 12 months from the close of the deal.

Eurocash shares were up nearly 7 percent to 27.30 zlotys at 0948 GMT while Emperia's stock traded up 2.8 percent at 111 zlotys.

($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by David Hulmes)