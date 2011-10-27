* Competition watchdog backs deal

* Eurocash had agreed to pay $291 million for Tradis

* Emperia reiterates deal is not valid anymore (Adds Emperia position, quotes, updates shares)

By Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, Oct 27 Polish wholesaler Eurocash got a long-delayed green light from anti-monopoly regulator UOKiK to take over Tradis, the distribution arm of Emperia , though the parties to the deal are now in dispute.

Emperia agreed to sell its distribution arm to Eurocash in January for 926 million zlotys ($291 million), but walked away from the deal in August, accusing Eurocash of not paying for the stake in time and demanding 200 million zlotys compensation.

Eurocash, which has taken Emperia to arbitrage court over its August decision, reiterated on Thursday that the deal was still valid and called on Emperia to implement it.

"There are two ways things can go now: either they agree to the deal or the case is settled through arbitration. I prefer to have an agreement," Eurocash's chief executive and main shareholder Luis Amaral told Reuters.

Asked whether there was scope to renegotiate the price, he said: "The price is set in the agreement."

Despite Eurocash's optimism and the regulator's decision, Emperia reiterated that it believes the deal is no longer valid.

UOKiK said the approval depended on the sale of 12 wholesale centres over 12 months from the close of the deal.

UOKiK said the approval depended on the sale of 12 wholesale centres over 12 months from the close of the deal.

Eurocash shares were up 5.6 percent to 27 zlotys at 1152 GMT, while Emperia's were up 2.7 percent at 110.90 zlotys. ($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys)