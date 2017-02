WARSAW Aug 9 Polish wholesaler Eurocash said on Tuesday it still considered the deal to takeover the distribution arm of rival Emperia in effect and saw no grounds for a compensation payment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Emperia said it scrapped the 926 million zloty ($324 million) sale and demanded a 200 million zlotys compensation from Eurocash.

The two sides agreed the deal in January, but it has failed to gain approval from local antitrust regulators. ($1 = 2.861 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)