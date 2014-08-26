WARSAW Aug 26 Second-quarter net profit at Poland's largest food wholesale chain Eurocash fell an annual 19 percent to 49.3 million zlotys ($15.6 million), the company said on Tuesday.

The result came in below analysts' expectations, who expected a 5 percent fall in the bottom line.

The company's second-quarter revenue rose 2 percent year-on-year, but higher costs of sales and overhead depressed the net profit.

Eurocash's performance has been affected by the cancellation of a major supply contract with Emperia, the owner of a large supermarket chain.

($1 = 3.1665 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Matt Driskill)