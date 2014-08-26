UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW Aug 26 Second-quarter net profit at Poland's largest food wholesale chain Eurocash fell an annual 19 percent to 49.3 million zlotys ($15.6 million), the company said on Tuesday.
The result came in below analysts' expectations, who expected a 5 percent fall in the bottom line.
The company's second-quarter revenue rose 2 percent year-on-year, but higher costs of sales and overhead depressed the net profit.
Eurocash's performance has been affected by the cancellation of a major supply contract with Emperia, the owner of a large supermarket chain.
($1 = 3.1665 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources