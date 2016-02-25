WARSAW Feb 25 Eurocash, Poland's largest wholesale chain, on Thursday posted a 35 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher margins at its Tradis unit.

The group posted a net profit of 97 million zlotys ($24.5 million), while sales rose over 13 percent to 5.04 billion zlotys, Eurocash said in a statement.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 105 million zlotys in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 3.9603 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)