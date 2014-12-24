Dec 24 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Announces a 8.8 million euro investment in two
non-performing loan portfolios
* Portfolios include a pool from one of Italy's "top 5"
banks and next investment in a series of anticipated
transactions with an Italian banking group
* Two portfolios have combined gross book value of about 1.2
billion euros
* Both portfolios are expected to close before Dec. 31
* Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have invested
alongside Eurocastle by acquiring remaining interest in these
portfolios
* Italfondiario will be servicer of loans
