BRIEF-H. Palmer Proctor, Jr to be named CEO of Fidelity Bank
* H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. To be named CEO of Fidelity Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 11 Eurocent SA :
* Says that Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) introduces 20,000 series D bonds of company on Catalyst market as of Dec. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. To be named CEO of Fidelity Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, March 16 Italy is expected to replace the chief executives of Poste Italiane and Leonardo in a round of appointments at state-controlled firms this month, several sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Gsv Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results