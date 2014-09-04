MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russian fertiliser maker Eurochem
has signed a $750 million, eight-year credit facility with a
syndicate of Russian and foreign banks to finance a potash
project at one of the world's largest deposits.
A syndicate made up of Europe's Credit Agricole,
HSBC and ING, and Russian counterparts,
Rosbank and Sberbank, agreed the loan, which
was in the pipeline before the crisis in Ukraine prompted many
Western lenders to shun Russia's loan market.
Eurochem, Russia's third-largest fertiliser maker, said late
on Wednesday the money would be used to develop its Usolskiy
potash project in the Perm region in central Russia, which will
have total annual capacity of 3.7 million tonnes once a second
development phase is completed.
Western debt and equity markets have been largely closed for
Russian companies after the United States and European Union
imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen, companies and
state-run banks over Moscow's support of an uprising by
pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.
Steelmaker Evraz, which along with Eurochem does
not feature on any U.S. or EU sanction lists, signed a $425
million syndicated loan in August, but secured less than it had
sought as U.S. banks stayed away from the syndicate.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)