AMSTERDAM, June 25 A Dutch court on Wednesday
dismissed a 660 million-euro ($899.81 million) claim for bribery
and fraud brought against International Mineral Resources (IMR)
by Russian fertiliser maker EuroChem, IMR said.
EuroChem, Russia's third-largest fertiliser maker owned by
Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, accused the South
African-based mining services company Shaft Sinkers of covering
up deficiencies in its work.
The Dutch-based investment company IMR has a 48 percent
minority stake in Shaft Sinkers
The Dutch court said IMR, owned by a trio of tycoons from
ex-Soviet states, did not have operational control over Shaft
Seekers and could not be held liable for any alleged failings.
EuroChem had engaged Shaft Sinkers to dig a mineshaft that
later flooded, delaying a four billion euro potash project.
EuroChem said Shaft Sinkers had kept from it an independent
report saying the sealant they were using would not keep the
mine water-free and bribed EuroChem employee to keep the company
from learning about problems with the project.
Shaft Sinkers rejects EuroChem's claims about its work.
EuroChem has arbitration cases pending against Shaft Sinkers
in France and Switzerland. It filed a separate case against the
company's Dutch-domiciled parent, arguing IMR had operational
control over Shaft Sinkers and was liable for any failings.
IMR is wholly owned by the Alexander Machkevitch, Patokh
Chodiev and Alijan Ibragimov, founders of the Kazakh mining
company Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation. ENRC delisted
from the London Stock Exchange after the founding trio bought
out its minority shareholders.
"We have always maintained that all the allegations by
EuroChem were completely without foundation," an IMR
spokesperson said.
"This has today been reinforced by the court's decision,
which cleared us on all counts, with all allegations shown to be
baseless. We respect the Dutch court's decision and now look
forward to focussing on our core business operations."
A spokesman for EuroChem was not immediately available for
comment.
