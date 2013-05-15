(Adds CFO quotes, detail)

By Rod Nickel

NEW YORK May 15 Russian fertilizer producer EuroChem aims to start production at its two potash mines around 2017, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, even as some other producers of the crop nutrient put expansion plans on hold.

Privately-held EuroChem is expanding despite concerns about a future global glut of potash, which boosts yields of crops like corn.

It plans to reach full output capacity of 8.3 million tonnes of potash by 2022, diversifying from its current portfolio of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers.

"We take a long-term view that demand for potash will resume," EuroChem CFO Andrey Ilyin said on the sidelines of the BMO Farm to Market conference in New York, after giving a presentation. "We see that playing out, maybe not this year (or) next year, but we take a 10-, 20-year view."

U.S. producer Mosaic Co said on Monday it would delay expanding Canadian potash output, and Vale SA said in March that it planned to pull out of a $6 billion potash project in Argentina.

EuroChem plans to process as much of its potash as possible further into other fertilizer products. Out of the total capacity of 8.3 million tonnes, the company hopes to sell only 4.5 million tonnes to 6 million tonnes as muriate of potash, the commodity form of the nutrient.

Ilyin said EuroChem has not decided if it will market its potash independently or through Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), the marketing arm for Uralkali OAO and Belaruskali. In either case, Eurochem believes in reining in supply to support price, the dominant view in the global potash industry.

"We will not be dumping (muriate of potash)," Ilyin said. "We are not planning to rock the boat."

Both of EuroChem's potash projects are scheduled for two phases.

EuroChem's $3.9-billion VolgaKaliy project in Volgograd ran into problems sinking its shaft, costing EuroChem a two-year delay, Ilyin said.

"Basically, we have to go back to the drawing board."

At full capacity, VolgaKaliy will produce up to 4.6 million tonnes of potash annually.

EuroChem's 3.7-million tonne Usolskiy project at Perm, Russia, is part of the same deposit mined by Uralkali, one of the world's biggest potash producers. Construction is on schedule, with much of the work on shafts complete and the focus turning to surface facilities. The cost is estimated at $2.85 billion.

Ilyin said EuroChem, which has $6 billion in revenue, is considering an initial public offering, but will likely wait until potash production is underway. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)