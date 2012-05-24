LONDON May 24 Euroclear named Marc Antoine
Autheman, a former Credit Agricole banker, to replace
Sir Nigel Wicks as chairman in January as the settlement firm
gears up for reforms to promote competition in the sector for
the first time.
Euroclear, Europe's largest central securities depository
(CSD), said on Thursday that Autheman will be the chairman of
Euroclear PLC and Euroclear SA/NV from January 1, 2013.
Autheman worked for the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank before rising through the ranks at Credit Agricole to
become the head of its international banking unit.
Wicks will step down after six years in the job.
Euroclear settles trades in British, French and Dutch shares
as well specialist bonds.
CSDs like Euroclear and its main rival Clearstream, owned by
Deutsche Boerse, serve a crucial function in the
financial markets, handling on behalf of their banking clients
the transfer of assets and cash, a step known as settlement.
Historically there has only been one CSD for each market but
the European Commission proposed in March a rule change that
will allow trading firms to chose between rival providers,
effectively paving the way for competition.
The CSD regulation has yet to pass through consultation at
the EC but it could take effect as soon as the end of next year,
a step that would present opportunities and threats for the
region's largest depositories.
(Editing by David Cowell)