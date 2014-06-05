BRIEF-Isentric announces collaboration agreement with Public Bank
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
June 5 Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
* Decided to initiate a programme under which depositary receipts are bought back to cover future possible exercises of these options with the intention of minimising costs to the company
* The programme will start on 5 June 2014 and cease on 27 June 2014 subject
* Co intends to acquire up to a maximum of 657,303 depositary receipts on NYSE Euronext Amsterdam through ABN Amro Bank N.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
* Vice finmin says needs time to watch mkts before taking action
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.