June 5 Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

* Decided to initiate a programme under which depositary receipts are bought back to cover future possible exercises of these options with the intention of minimising costs to the company

* The programme will start on 5 June 2014 and cease on 27 June 2014 subject

* Co intends to acquire up to a maximum of 657,303 depositary receipts on NYSE Euronext Amsterdam through ABN Amro Bank N.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: