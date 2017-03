June 25 Eurocommercial Properties :

* To extend duration of buy back programme

* To expand it to cover future possible exercises of the options that were granted in 2007 and vested in 2010

* Extended and amended programme will cease on Sept. 1, 2014 subject to further extension or acceleration.

* Intends to acquire as from tomorrow up to a maximum of 775,598 depositary receipts through ABN Amro Bank N.V.