Nov 7 Eurocommercial Properties NV

* Direct investment result for the three month period to 30 september 2014 was  21.6 million compared with  21.7 million for the three months to 30 sept 2013

* Net property income for the three months to 30 september 2014 was  36.2 million, down from  37.6 million