Dec 12 Euroconsultants SA

* Says Tavridis Efstathios has sold 305,000 shares reducing his stake in the company by 3.83 percent

* Says Tavridis Efstathios has now 15.02 percent of the company's shares, co-owner with his wife and son

Source text: bit.ly/13frHuQ

