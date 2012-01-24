* 2011 deliveries 503, seen around 600 in 2012

* 2011 orders 457, seen around 500 in 2012

* 2010 profit better than expected - CEO

* Eyes more acquisitions in services sector (Adds detail, CEO comments)

By James Regan

PARIS, Jan 24 Eurocopter, the world's largest civil helicopter maker, posted a 12.5 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 5.4 billion euros ($7.1 billion), boosted by growth in its support and services business despite a drop in deliveries, it said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Lutz Bertling told a press conference operating profit was higher than expected, above 2010 levels and better than the average of the divisions in the EADS group to which Eurocopter belongs.

But he declined to give any more details about the company's operating profit performance ahead of the publication of EADS' results in March.

"I am pretty sure that by 2020 this will be a double-digit billion company," Bertling said. "Clearly in the mid-term we intend to significantly improve our profitability."

The company said it delivered 503 helicopters last year, down from 527 in the previous year. The figure is expected to reach pre-crisis levels of around 600 this year, the CEO said.

Net helicopter orders rose to 457, worth 4.7 billion euros, last year, up from 346 in 2010, Eurocopter said. Exports accounted for 77 percent of sales, with 68 percent of order volume for civil helicopters and 32 percent for military.

"If you look at the order intake, clearly the market is coming back," Bertling said, adding he expected around 500 orders this year. "Cancellations are back to a very low level."

Eurocopter said it expected a progressive global recovery in the civil market over the next five years, with the exception of Europe. The global military market was also expected to grow, with a "careful watch to be kept on Europe".

Franco-German-Spanish Eurocopter is a unit of aerospace and defence company EADS and its helicopters account for a third of the worldwide civil and public sector-related fleet, according to the company. There are more than 11,300 Eurocopter helicopters in service in 149 countries.

Eurocopter is expanding its support and services business and last year bought Vector Aerospace, a Canada-based maintenance, repair and overhaul company.

Bertling said the company would continue to pursue acquisitions in the services area, but he declined to comment on geography or timing of further purchases.

Eurocopter makes the Tiger attack helicopter, as well as the NH90 family of military helicopters. On the civil side, its range includes the Ecureuil, Dauphin and Super Puma families. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Editing by Laurence Frost and Mark Potter)