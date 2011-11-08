PARIS/BERLIN Nov 8 Eurocopter may renew
attempts to sell Germany a naval version of its NH-90 helicopter
now that the country is preparing to cancel orders for an army
model, according to a French newspaper report.
The move by the helicopter subsidiary of aircraft company
EADS would allow Germany to replace some ageing Sea
King helicopters, and would soften the blow of a reduction in
orders for the army version of the mid-sized transport
helicopter.
Lutz Bertling, Eurocopter chief executive, said talks with
the German ministry over proposed defence cuts would begin in
mid-December.
"We need to come up with an agreement in principle by
March," he told Les Echos newspaper.
Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere wants to adapt German
defence projects to the country's reduced and modernised forces.
The army wants 40 instead of 80 Tiger military helicopters
and 80 instead of 122 units of the NH-90 transport helicopter.
Both projects are delayed and have thrown up technical
problems.
A German defence ministry spokesman said he did not want
comment on how defence reforms would impact individual projects.
Germany's defence ministry has been negotiating since the
1990s with Eurocopter over the purchase of a naval helicopter,
but the two sides failed to reach a deal because the aircraft on
offer did not fulfil the requirements of the German navy.
German navy sources criticise the helicopter's performance,
noting also it was practically impossible to modernise it.
According to current plans, Germany will need to replace 21
Sea King and 22 Sea Lynx helicopters.
Germany is also looking at alternatives such as Sikorsky's
CH-148 "Cyclone".
In another possible trade-off, Eurocopter is also interested
in taking part in a future heavy helicopter programme likely to
be shared with France and the United States, Les Echos said.
Bertling's reported comments suggest Eurocopter wants to
ensure Germany supports future programes rather than fighting
tooth and nail over existing volumes, but he did not tie himself
to any position ahead of the talks on implementing the cuts.
A Eurocopter spokeswoman declined to comment further.
Bertling also told the newspaper Eurocopter would seek
French and German reimbursable government loans to develop its
X4 civil helicopter, replacing its popular 12-seat Dauphin.
The loans, which have already been used for the company's
EC-175 helicopter, echo a system of reimbursable launch
financing used by Eurocopter's sister company Airbus.
Airbus and Boeing are locked in the world's largest trade
dispute over mutual accusations of illegal aircraft aid.
The use of such loans in helicopters has not so far
attracted much attention but could begin to stir interest if
technology is transferred to Airbus, according to trade experts.
With the X4, Eurocopter hopes to repeat what the Airbus A320
did for passengers jets by introducing a new level of electronic
systems and automation, Bertling was quoted as saying. He saw a
market for at least 500 craft from 2016 and hopes to sell 1,000.
(Reporting By Tim Hepher, Sabine Siebold, Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Andrew Callus)