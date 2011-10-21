MILAN Oct 21 Italy's bond yields risk scaling
new euro lifetime highs at an auction next Friday if a keenly
awaited crisis plan that European leaders have pledged to
deliver disappoints markets and fails to ease pressure on weaker
euro members.
Volatile markets this week have pushed Italian and Spanish
yields towards record levels which first prompted the European
Central Bank to intervene in the secondary market in support of
Rome and Madrid in early August.
On Thursday, Italy's 10-year benchmark yields broke above
the psychologically sensitive 6 percent level for the first time
since Aug. 5, as European leaders put off crucial steps to stem
the debt crisis until a summit next Wednesday.
Investors fear even that meeting may not provide the bold
response needed to fully restore confidence in the debt of
countries such as Italy or Spain -- the euro zone's third and
fourth largest economies.
Senior European sources said on Friday France and Germany
were still at loggerheads on two core elements for bond markets:
how to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund and how to reduce
Greek debt.
"While we cannot rule out the possibility of a 'glass half
full' market reaction, we doubt that all of the key fundamental
problems at the heart of the crisis will be adequately addressed
at this time," Citi rate strategists said in note.
If scepticism prevails, Italian 10-year yields at the
auction are seen rising to at least 6 percent, from 5.86 percent
a month ago.
The only other long-term issuer in the euro zone next week
is triple-A rated Netherlands, while the Italian Treasury
calendar has also a linker auction scheduled for Thursday.
Offsetting the calls on investors from this week's issuance,
France will make payments to investors of more than 30 billion
euros, split equally between maturing bonds and coupon
repayments.
BONDS AND T-BILLS
Italy will announce later on Friday the bonds that go on
sale next week but traders and analysts said they expected Rome
to offer new tranches of its July 2014 and March 2022 BTP bonds,
together with a floating-rate CCT bond and other off-the-run
bonds.
Citi estimated Friday's sale to total 6 billion euros.
The March 2022 BTP yield remained above 6
percent on Friday even though reported bond purchases by the ECB
helped knock yields off session highs.
"With (10-year) rates at 6 percent and above we believe
there could be strong interest from domestic investors," said
Alessandro Tentori, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
Italy has always managed to attract sufficient demand at
auctions since coming to the forefront of the debt crisis in
July. Even so, rising yields could threaten its ability to
support its debt burden over the longer term and, even before
that, frighten investors away triggering a liquidity crisis.
By contrast, Dutch 10-year yields are around 2.5 percent.
The Netherlands will offer on Tuesday between 2 billion and 3
billion euros of two July 2015 and July 2019 bonds.
In short-term issuance, Treasury bill sales by France and
Spain precede a similar auction of BOT bills and CTZ bonds by
Italy on Wednesday.
Although sales of T-bills traditionally pose less of a
challenge due their short duration, analysts said current market
tensions warranted keeping a close eye on borrowing costs at
these auctions, including the French one.
Both Moody's and Standard & Poor's have cast doubts on
France's top-notch ratings this week, citing worsening economic
conditions and possible strains on public finances.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)