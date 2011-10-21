MILAN Oct 21 Italy's bond yields risk scaling new euro lifetime highs at an auction next Friday if a keenly awaited crisis plan that European leaders have pledged to deliver disappoints markets and fails to ease pressure on weaker euro members.

Volatile markets this week have pushed Italian and Spanish yields towards record levels which first prompted the European Central Bank to intervene in the secondary market in support of Rome and Madrid in early August.

On Thursday, Italy's 10-year benchmark yields broke above the psychologically sensitive 6 percent level for the first time since Aug. 5, as European leaders put off crucial steps to stem the debt crisis until a summit next Wednesday.

Investors fear even that meeting may not provide the bold response needed to fully restore confidence in the debt of countries such as Italy or Spain -- the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies.

Senior European sources said on Friday France and Germany were still at loggerheads on two core elements for bond markets: how to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund and how to reduce Greek debt.

"While we cannot rule out the possibility of a 'glass half full' market reaction, we doubt that all of the key fundamental problems at the heart of the crisis will be adequately addressed at this time," Citi rate strategists said in note.

If scepticism prevails, Italian 10-year yields at the auction are seen rising to at least 6 percent, from 5.86 percent a month ago.

The only other long-term issuer in the euro zone next week is triple-A rated Netherlands, while the Italian Treasury calendar has also a linker auction scheduled for Thursday.

Offsetting the calls on investors from this week's issuance, France will make payments to investors of more than 30 billion euros, split equally between maturing bonds and coupon repayments.

BONDS AND T-BILLS

Italy will announce later on Friday the bonds that go on sale next week but traders and analysts said they expected Rome to offer new tranches of its July 2014 and March 2022 BTP bonds, together with a floating-rate CCT bond and other off-the-run bonds.

Citi estimated Friday's sale to total 6 billion euros.

The March 2022 BTP yield remained above 6 percent on Friday even though reported bond purchases by the ECB helped knock yields off session highs.

"With (10-year) rates at 6 percent and above we believe there could be strong interest from domestic investors," said Alessandro Tentori, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

Italy has always managed to attract sufficient demand at auctions since coming to the forefront of the debt crisis in July. Even so, rising yields could threaten its ability to support its debt burden over the longer term and, even before that, frighten investors away triggering a liquidity crisis.

By contrast, Dutch 10-year yields are around 2.5 percent. The Netherlands will offer on Tuesday between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of two July 2015 and July 2019 bonds.

In short-term issuance, Treasury bill sales by France and Spain precede a similar auction of BOT bills and CTZ bonds by Italy on Wednesday.

Although sales of T-bills traditionally pose less of a challenge due their short duration, analysts said current market tensions warranted keeping a close eye on borrowing costs at these auctions, including the French one.

Both Moody's and Standard & Poor's have cast doubts on France's top-notch ratings this week, citing worsening economic conditions and possible strains on public finances. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)