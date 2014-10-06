* Walt Disney to back capital increase, debt restructuring
* Aims to strengthen loss-making Euro Disney
* Capital increase of 351 mln euro open to all shareholders
* Proceeds to be used to improve park, attract more vistors
(Adds share sale and debt conversion prices, market reaction)
By Kate Holton and Leila Abboud
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 6 Walt Disney Co has
come to the rescue of its loss-making subsidiary Euro Disney
with a 1 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) funding deal
announced on Monday, which could give the U.S. group total
control over Europe's biggest tourist attraction.
The deal includes a rights issue and debt restructuring
which will inject 420 million euro in cash into the Euro Disney
group and eliminate 600 million euros of its debt owed to Walt
Disney via an equity swap.
Euro Disney is currently 40 percent owned by Walt Disney and
10 percent by the Saudi prince AlWaleed bin Talal with the
rights issue to raise 351 million euros open to all shareholders
but backed by Walt Disney, which will be required to make a
tender offer for the whole company.
Twenty miles east of Paris, the resort has struggled amid
the economic downturn in Europe, with attendances down by
700,000 to 800,000 visitors at just over 14 million visitors in
the last year. At the same time its total debt of 1.75 billion
euros which is owed to Walt Disney has hampered its ability to
invest in upgrades to the park.
The company said it estimates that revenue for the year just
ended on Sept. 30 fell by up to 3 percent to 1.27 billion euros
while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) dipped to 110-120 million euros from 144
million and net losses rose to between 110-120 million euros
from 78 million.
"This proposal to recapitalise the Euro Disney Group is
essential to improve our financial health and enable us to
continue making investments in the resort that enhance the guest
experience," company president Tom Wolber said in a statement.
Under the plan, shareholders are to be offered nine new
shares for every one held for 1 euro a share, raising 351
million euros. The company said the rights offer price
represented a 20 percent discount to Friday's closing price,
adjusted for the issuance of the new shares.
In addition, shareholders will have the option to buy some
of the shares issued in the debt conversion at 1.25 euros a
share to avoid diluting their stakes. The company's debt will
fall to 998 million euros, taking the company's balance sheet
from a negative equity position of around 200 million euros at
the end of September to positive equity of 800 million.
Depending on shareholder uptake of the rights issue and debt
swap, the company said there was a small chance that the listed
entity could be removed from the stock market.
Shares in Euro Disney were down 13.6 percent at 2.99 euros
by 1045 GMT as investors digested the mooted changes.
"The objective of this operation is to strengthen Euro
Disney, not to de-list it from the stock market," Finance
Director Mark Stead told Reuters.
"Everything has been done to help convince shareholders to
support the operation and subscribe to the capital increase so
as to accompany Walt Disney in developing the company."
Stead said that the level of Walt Disney's holding in Euro
Disney after the capital increase and debt restructuring will be
determined by how many other shareholders take up the share
offers.
AlWaleed bin Talal has not yet decided whether to subscribe
to the share capital increase.
"I spoke to the Prince this morning, he welcomed the
transaction but he hasn't yet taken a stand on which way he
wants to go, he'll be coming back to us in about a week's time,"
said Stead.
Euro Disney had a market capitalisation of 137 million euros
at Friday's close. After the share sale and debt restructuring,
the market capitalisation of Euro Disney will be roughly 980
million euros, said a company spokesman.
Euro Disney expects to complete the share sale and debt
restructuring in the first half of next year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7973 euros
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)